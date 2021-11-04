Jennifer Lopez in a fur coat and sandals conquered in a new way

Successful American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has been actively collaborating with the Coach brand, whose face she has been for several years. New photos of the 52-year-old star, taken during the shooting of a new advertising campaign, have appeared on the web.

The renowned performer began her collaboration with the Coach brand in November 2019 and is often filmed for campaigns. In a new photo shoot, Jennifer Lopez repeated her iconic image from the 2002 video for the song “All I Have”.

In the frame, the celebrity appeared in an elegant black dress, beige sandals with fur and a brown oversized fur coat, and her image was completed by hoop earrings and a handbag from the American brand. Jay Lo pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail, and also applied makeup in nude shades.

“Jennifer is so sincere. She is single-minded and original who went her own way to do things her own way. I really loved it when Jennifer carried Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video” All I Have. ” like Coach, which creates another genuine connection to our heritage, “said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.



