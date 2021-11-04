Johnny Depp meets with Conor McGregor

The Irish fighter posted a photo with the Hollywood actor on his Instagram. Fans called the picture legendary

Johnny Depp and Conor McGregor / Photo: Instagram

Johnny Depp keeps a low profile after litigation with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor does not update his Instagram profile, and if he does appear in public, it becomes an event for fans.

The new photos with Conor McGregor are just that. The Pirates of the Caribbean star met a MMA fighter in a bar.

John Depp and I enjoy a glass of fine whiskey. Thank you for your kindness and hospitality towards my friends and Johnny’s family! A real gentleman, – signed the pictures McGregor.

Johnny Depp and Conor McGregor / Photo: Instagram

Johnny Depp and Conor McGregor / Photo: Instagram

Johnny Depp and Conor McGregor / Photo: Instagram

Johnny Depp and Conor McGregor / Photo: Instagram

Johnny Depp and Conor McGregor / Photo: Instagram

In the comments, the subscribers did not hide their delight.

“Two Legends”

“Best Actor”

“Very cool”

Screenshot: Instagram

Screenshot: Instagram

Recall earlier Johnny Depp complained about the boycott of Hollywood after the trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. According to him, the attitude of the producers towards him has changed. The actor was left without roles in many major projects, including the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

More celebrity news: