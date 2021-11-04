Katy Perry shared her motherhood experience

Source: Instagram Katy Perry

Popular American singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom became parents about 5 months ago. They do not share photos of their daughter with fans, but they often talk about her.

Interesting The wife of Grigory Reshetnik charmed the network of photos with her little son

Katy Perry on the experience of motherhood

Recently, the singer decided to chat with fans live and answer their most interesting questions. Many of them related specifically to motherhood. The star admitted that Daisy changed her a lot.

She changed my life and still continues to do so. I think everyone understands this when she becomes a mother. You just focus entirely on your motherhood

– said Katy Perry.

The singer noted that many different things fade into the background due to the fact that the child comes first. Despite the fact that Katy Perry returned to work 6 weeks after giving birth, she devotes the same amount of time to Daisy.

Being a mom is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it, when you are ready for it yourself,

– shared a celebrity.

Katy Perry also admitted that she enjoys watching Daisy grow and change. “I see how much my daughter has changed over the past five months. Looking through the photos, I think:“ Wow. ”This is a unique way to observe how quickly time passes. Once, and suddenly you notice – now she has chubby cheeks! In a sense, it even inspired me to appreciate even more every day I lived, “the singer summed up.