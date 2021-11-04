Kazakhstan has set limits on the purchase of cryptocurrencies by retail investors on exchanges

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) has approved limits for the purchase of cryptocurrencies by retail investors through exchanges registered on the basis of the center. It is reported by the local newspaper “Capital”.

The total limit on the purchase of cryptocurrencies without confirmation of income and assets will be $ 1000 per month. Investors who have confirmed income will be able to buy cryptocurrencies in excess of this amount, but not more than $ 100,000 per year. Moreover, it should not exceed 10% of annual income or 5% of the value of all assets of the investor (excluding the cost of the main housing).

Amendments to the AIFC acts entered into force on October 26.

The introduction of limits in the center was argued by the protection of investors due to the fact that “transactions with digital assets are associated with high risks.”

A special legal regime operates on the territory of the AIFC. Exchanges and other companies providing cryptocurrency-related services may operate in Kazakhstan under the jurisdiction of the AIFC.

According to the roadmap for the development of the cryptocurrency industry in Kazakhstan, cryptocurrency exchanges will begin work at the end of the year as part of a pilot project, the AIFC said. They will operate in test mode throughout 2022. Upon completion of the pilot, if necessary, they plan to amend the legislation and acts of the AIFC.

ForkLog has requested comments from the AIFC, but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Recall that in July, the AIFC proposed to limit the purchase of cryptocurrencies by retail investors who did not confirm their income to $ 2,000 per month.

