Kiev protested against Putin’s visit to Crimea – Gazeta.Ru

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protested in connection with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea, reported on department website…

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a strong protest in connection with the next visit, uncoordinated with Ukraine, on November 4, 2021, by the President of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,” the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the visit “a gross violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, the norms of international law, resolutions of the UN General Assembly, Russia’s obligations under treaties” concluded between the countries.

“The Russian side is obliged to return to the fulfillment of its own international legal obligations,” they stressed in Kiev.

On National Unity Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived to Sevastopol, where he laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Civil War. During the visit, he stated that Crimea and Sevastopol will forever remain part of the country.