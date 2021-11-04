Kiev said Russia cut gas supplies by 70%

The reduction in the supply of liquefied gas from Russia will not hit the Ukrainian market, believes Andriy Gerus

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Russia in November limited the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus.

“The Russian Federation has limited the November supplies of liquefied gas to Ukraine to 30% of the volumes declared by exporters. Such a restriction should not have a significant impact on the Ukrainian market, ”wrote Andriy Gerus in his telegram channel.

The MP noted that gas exporters traditionally overestimated the declared volumes of supplies. In addition, in November, fuel procurement activity decreases, Gerus emphasized.

Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services announced that Russia had stopped the supply of thermal coal to Ukraine. It looks like an “energy war”, he said. The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation explained that Moscow had stopped supplying coal due to increased domestic demand. The ministry noted that Russia in the autumn-winter period should pay “special attention to meeting its own needs,” reports the National News Service.