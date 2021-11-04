https://ria.ru/20211104/ukraina-1757719549.html
Kiev said that Russia has reduced the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine
KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. In November, Russia limited the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine to 30% of the volumes declared by exporters, said the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Geru. “Such a restriction in November should not have a significant impact on the Ukrainian market,” he wrote in Telegram -kanale. According to him, exporters traditionally overestimated the declared volumes of supplies. In addition, in November, there was low activity in such purchases. Earlier, Gerus announced that from November 1, Moscow will stop supplying coal to Ukrainian thermal power plants. According to the Ukrainian Consulting Group A-95, over the past nine months, supplies of liquefied gas from abroad amounted to 1, 14 million tons is 31 thousand tons – or 2.6% – less than in the same period in 2020. The largest supplier is the Grand Prix Oil trading company.
