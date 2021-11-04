https://ria.ru/20211104/ukraina-1757719549.html

Kiev said that Russia has reduced the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine

Kiev said that Russia has reduced the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Kiev said that Russia has reduced the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine

In November, Russia limited the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine to 30% of the volumes declared by exporters, said the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T16: 53

2021-11-04T16: 53

2021-11-04T17: 23

economy

Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

andrey gerus

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155481/76/1554817692_0:131:1098:749_1920x0_80_0_0_408eb2994723a824133acd094d70bd2a.jpg

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. In November, Russia limited the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine to 30% of the volumes declared by exporters, said the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Geru. “Such a restriction in November should not have a significant impact on the Ukrainian market,” he wrote in Telegram -kanale. According to him, exporters traditionally overestimated the declared volumes of supplies. In addition, in November, there was low activity in such purchases. Earlier, Gerus announced that from November 1, Moscow will stop supplying coal to Ukrainian thermal power plants. According to the Ukrainian Consulting Group A-95, over the past nine months, supplies of liquefied gas from abroad amounted to 1, 14 million tons is 31 thousand tons – or 2.6% – less than in the same period in 2020. The largest supplier is the Grand Prix Oil trading company.

https://ria.ru/20211101/zelenskiy-1757258065.html

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155481/76/1554817692_53 0:1064:758_1920x0_80_0_0_e4f6fdebf23f4e7302dc99e703b0424c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ukraine, the verkhovna rada of ukraine, andrei gerus, russia