Kristen Stewart attended TV show after announcing her engagement to her girlfriend

Kristen Stewart

31-year-old Kristen Stewart has been in the spotlight lately due to her role in the movie “Spencer” – the actress played there Princess Diana. But the other day, after discussing Kristen’s work, everyone switched to her personal life. During a recent interview, Kristen talked about her engagement to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, whom she has been dating for two years.

Yesterday Kristen became a guest on the Jimmy Fallon TV show and once again briefly commented on the joyful event, accepting congratulations from the TV presenter.

Kristen Stewart and Jimmy Fallon

Everything went just fine

– noted Stewart.

We will remind, earlier she reported that it was Meyer who made the offer.

Kristen came to the show in a suit from Chanel’s fall pre-collection. As a brand ambassador, Stewart rarely cheats on the French brand, although some of its images are harshly criticized by the public.

So, many were surprised by the silk set, reminiscent of pajamas, in which Kristen appeared on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. But this time, stylists picked up a more classic look for Stuart: plaid trousers and a smart jacket.

How do you like the new bow of the actress?