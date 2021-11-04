Language Ombudsman of Ukraine announced the failure of the fight against the Russian language | News | News

Ukraine “has failed the fight against the Russian language”, as surzhik is heard everywhere in the country – a mixture of Ukrainian and Russian languages. This statement was made by the Ukrainian language ombudsman Taras Kremen on Thursday, November 4.

“If we talk about Ukrainian Russian, then this is surzhik. This is a surzhik, which is used, among other things, by Russified citizens of Ukraine, ”the Ombudsman said on the air of the Voice FM radio.

Earlier, on October 30, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Irina Farion said that the writer Nikolai Gogol “went crazy” because in his work “there was a contradiction between form and content”, as the writer supposedly thought in Ukrainian, but wrote in -Russian. The ex-deputy is glad to note that Gogol irritates her “at the genetic level”.

The statement of the Ukrainian politician was appreciated by the Russian senator Aleksey Pushkov, who noted that Farion was a ready patient in a psychiatric hospital, and Gogol had reasons to write in Russian, the language of a powerful rich and developed culture.

In July, Taras Kremin said that the fact that films and series on Ukrainian channels are released without dubbing in Ukrainian poses a threat to the country’s national security.

In April 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the final reading the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.” The document provided for the creation of a special “language commission”, which will monitor compliance with the law.

Since January 16, 2021, employees of supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, hairdressers and other service establishments in the country have been obliged to serve visitors only in Ukrainian.