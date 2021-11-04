Latvian Parliament allows employers to fire employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19

The Latvian Parliament approved amendments to the legislation allowing employers to fire employees without a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a certificate of a previous illness.

“The employer will have the right, until the employee receives a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 or the fact of a past illness, to suspend him from work for a period of no more than three months,” the press service of the legislative body said.

If, after this time, the employee does not provide a certificate of vaccination, the employer can immediately terminate the employment relationship with him.

The amount of the fine for non-compliance with epidemiological safety requirements in Latvia was also increased. For individuals, the amount of the fine was increased to € 2,000, for legal entities – up to € 5,000.

Earlier, the Latvian Crisis Management Council announced a lockdown in the republic, it will begin on October 21 and will last until November 15.

After the end of the lockdown, the country is expected to introduce stricter restrictions on citizens who are not vaccinated against coronavirus.