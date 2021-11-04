Leonardo DiCaprio meets with Prince Charles at the UN Climate Change Conference

Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles

46-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio is not only a popular actor, but also a renowned eco-activist. Therefore, it is not surprising that he simply could not miss the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is now taking place in Glasgow. Leonardo arrived in Scotland a few days ago, but yesterday he met with Prince Charles.

The two attended the Future of Fashion exhibition by designer Stella McCartney, which opened at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery. Stella is also known to take environmental issues seriously and has long called for more attention to caring for the environment. She was one of the first to abandon the use of natural leather and animal fur when creating collections.

All three discussed the issues on the agenda of the conference and shared their views on solving climate problems. On the eve of DiCaprio also published his appeal to world leaders and called on them to save humanity.

I urge the leaders at COP26 to act decisively on the climate issue, protect our future and save humanity. It’s time for solidarity and action

– the actor wrote on his Twitter.

Prince Charles has also repeatedly publicly shared his concerns about the environmental situation in the world.

I don’t want my grandchildren to reproach me for my inaction in respect of environmental protection,

– once said the heir to the British throne.

Prince Charles is not the only member of the royal family who attended the conference. Thus, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the participants (she was not able to attend personally, since the doctors now recommended her rest and peace), and Kate Middleton and Prince William attended one of the meetings of world leaders within the framework of the conference.