Link Between Digestive Disease and Coronavirus Found

The study found that people who develop acid reflux (a condition in which acid normally found in the stomach is thrown into the esophagus) are more vulnerable to infection with Covid. Discovered genes that cause diseases of the digestive system may also be associated with coronavirus infection.

According to the Daily Mail, Berghofer’s QIMR Medical Research Institute has found that genes that can cause digestive illness are associated with a 15 percent increase in the risk of severe COVID-19 and hospitalization.

Their study looked at genes predicted to cause gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), one of the most common gastrointestinal diseases in Australia.

QIMR Berghofer researcher Dr Ju-Sheng Ong says observational studies have shown a link between gastroesophageal reflux disease and COVID-19 due to common risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

But according to Dr. Ong, their study, published Thursday in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, had a direct link between the two diseases. “We found that genes predicted to cause GERD are associated with a 15 percent increased risk of severe Covid-19 and hospitalization,” says Dr. Ong. “We then used statistical modeling to test if common risk factors could influence the association. Our analysis ultimately showed that obesity partly explains the relationship between GERD and the risk of Covid-19, but does not explain it all. These results suggest that GERD has the potential to play a direct causative role in increasing the risk of hospitalization for Covid-19. ”

The study analyzed “large-scale genetic data” from the UK Biobank, the QIMR Berghofer QSkin study and the COVID-19 Carrier Genetics Initiative.

Dr. Ong says this study was aided by a previous QIMR study published earlier this year that identified new genes associated with acid reflux.

“We have now identified 88 genes or genetic markers that are associated with whether a person has acid reflux,” said the specialist. “It allowed us to take the next step.”

Dr. Ong says it’s unclear if the increased risk of severe COVID-19 and hospitalization is related to GERD or to the treatment people have been taking since they’ve been diagnosed with acid reflux: more research is needed.