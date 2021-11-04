Lukashenko called the timing of the referendum on the Constitution in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

In June 2020, two months before the presidential elections in the republic, Lukashenko first announced preparations for amendments to the Belarusian Constitution. As the president said, this measure was supposed to be the first step towards changes within the country, which must be carried out without restructuring the social order and in a “civilized” manner.

Last November, after mass protests over the results of the presidential elections, in which, according to information provided by the CEC, the single opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya lost, Lukashenko announced that he would step down from the presidency as soon as the country adopted a new constitution. “I don’t make any Constitution for myself. I will not work with you as president with the new Constitution. So calm down, bear it calmly, ”he said. The opposition accused the authorities of falsifications, the CEC reported that Lukashenka had over 80% of the votes.

In March, Lukashenko signed a decree establishing a 36-member Constitutional Commission. Already in July, the commission made final proposals to the draft amendments to the Constitution. They say, in particular, that a citizen of Belarus at least 40 years old (now at least 35 years old) who has permanently resided in the country for at least 20 years immediately before the elections (now at least ten years) can be elected president. In addition, the applicant for this post must not have a foreign citizenship or residence permit.

Two weeks later, Lukashenko returned the proposed amendments to the Constitution for revision. According to the head of state, the members of the Constitutional Commission, who participated in the development of the amendments, “rolled out” him “remarks as much as 170 pages”, but it is difficult to call the project well-developed and well-prepared.

On October 4, the Upper House of the National Assembly of Belarus approved the draft law “On Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus”. In particular, the introduction of a single voting day was supported. According to the chairman of the standing commission of the Council of the Republic on legislation and state building Sergei Sivets, the introduction of a single voting day is convenient for voters and beneficial for the state from a financial point of view. “Since any electoral campaign is costly in its essence,” he said.