Maxim Galkin is declared a threat to the national security of Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Comedian Maxim Galkin was included in the list of people posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine. Reported by RIA News” with reference to the decision of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Galkin became the 259th in the “black list” of those who “pose a threat” to national security.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, on the recommendation of the Security Service, included more than 30 Russian actors in such a list. And one Ukrainian, by mistake.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky replied on a petition banning tours of Russian cultural figures. He noted that it is prohibited to conduct a touring event, a participant in which is a person included in the list of those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukrainian national security, as well as events that popularize or propagandize “the aggressor state and its authorities.”

He also introduced a package of new sanctions against Russia – it affected about 140 individuals and 50 legal entities.