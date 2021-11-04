Media: Roszdravnadzor ordered to report anti-vaccination in the UK

https://ria.ru/20211104/antiprivivochnik-1757664647.html
Society, Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor), coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
The department demanded to identify citizens “actively spreading deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination” against COVID-19 and participating in the anti-vaccination campaign. Particular attention should be paid to doctors who oppose vaccination.
“Within three days, Roszdravnadzor must be notified in writing about the transfer of information to the prosecutor’s office or regional investigative bodies,” the article says.
They are offered to punish them under articles on public dissemination of false information of public importance with grave consequences.
Criminal penalty
The head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky previously proposed to introduce criminal punishment for those who oppose vaccination against coronavirus.
“If at least someone takes a position against vaccination, up to criminal punishment. We have an article in the Criminal Code,” he added.
The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party recalled that if a violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules led to the infection of people, the culprit could face up to seven years in prison. He also demanded that the parties, whose representatives oppose vaccinations, be disbanded, and the politicians themselves arrested.
The Public Chamber has launched a hotline “AntiFakeCovid”
Penalty for evading vaccination
Corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, virologist Alexander Lukashev, in turn, proposed to introduce a fine for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The scientist recalled that during a pandemic, the health care system is experiencing a serious financial burden, and the reluctance to get vaccinated only aggravates the situation. According to him, the treatment of one patient with COVID-19 costs about 200 thousand rubles, and the indirect damage can be about half a million.
“In such a situation, I think it is quite reasonable to take some financial measures to increase vaccination coverage,” the expert noted.
The Lancet magazine has published a new article on the safety of “Sputnik Light”
“It’s almost impossible to convince you”
It is almost impossible to convince a person who has decided that he will not be vaccinated against the coronavirus, he will look everywhere for information that supports his decision, said Nikolai Malyshev, professor, doctor of medical sciences, infectious disease doctor.
It is almost impossible to convince this person, because on the same Internet he will look for all those data, all those articles and reports that confirm his anti-vaccination point of view, “the expert said.
He added that persuading the state to get vaccinated is good, “but still it’s time to say from the highest authorities that vaccination is voluntary, but in some cases it is mandatory.”
Jews in the countries of the former USSR urged to be vaccinated “as soon as possible”
Pandemic and vaccination
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 236 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the world, according to the World Health Organization. The infection has claimed the lives of 4.8 million people. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India and Brazil.
Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus.