Media: Roszdravnadzor ordered to report anti-vaccination in the UK

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Roszdravnadzor instructed the territorial authorities to report anti-vaccination to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office. Relevant information was disseminated by the Medvestnik portal. The department demanded to identify citizens “actively spreading deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination” against COVID-19 and participating in the anti-vaccination campaign. Particular attention should be paid to doctors who are opponents of vaccination. They are offered to punish them under articles on the public dissemination of false publicly significant information with grave consequences. position against vaccination, up to criminal punishment. We have an article in the Criminal Code, “he added. The LDPR leader recalled that if a violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules led to infection of people, the culprit faces up to seven years in prison. He also demanded that parties whose representatives oppose vaccinations be disbanded, and that politicians themselves be arrested. Penalty for evading vaccination Corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, virologist Alexander Lukashev, in turn, proposed introducing a fine for refusing to vaccinate against coronavirus. The scientist recalled that during a pandemic period. the health care system is under serious financial pressure, and the reluctance to vaccinate only exacerbates the situation. According to him, the treatment of one COVID-19 patient costs about 200 thousand rubles, and the indirect damage can amount to about half a million. “In such a situation, I consider it quite reasonable to take some financial measures to increase vaccination coverage,” the expert noted. it is impossible to convince “A person who decided that he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus is almost impossible to convince, he will look everywhere for information that supports his decision,” said Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, infectious disease doctor Nikolai Malyshev. This person is almost impossible to convince, because that on the same Internet he will look for all those data, all those articles and reports that confirm his anti-vaccination point of view, “the expert said. He added that persuading the state to get vaccinated is good,” but still it’s time to say from the highest authorities that vaccination is voluntary, but in some cases it is mandatory. ” th health organizations, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 236 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the world. The infection has claimed the lives of 4.8 million people. The most difficult situation is in the United States, India and Brazil, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus.

