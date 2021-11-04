Media: the correspondent of the Dutch newspaper Volkskrant was expelled from Russia

https://ria.ru/20211104/smi-1757694146.html

HAAGA, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Dutch newspaper Volkskrant reported on Thursday that Russia had expelled its Moscow correspondent Tom Vennink for administrative offenses. It is noted that Moscow revoked the Dutch journalist’s visa and banned him from entering the country until January 2025. The reason for the expulsion, cited by the Russian authorities, the newspaper writes, became “two administrative offenses committed several years ago.” One of them concerned the entry in 2020 into a region in the north of the country without permission from local authorities. And earlier – in 2019 – the journalist did not register at the place of residence on time. According to Vennink, the newspaper writes, on Monday the Russian Foreign Ministry told him that he had three days to leave Russia. The Russian authorities did not comment on RIA Novosti. disposes.

