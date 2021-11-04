MetaMask and Phantom Wallet Users Lost $ 500,000 Due to Google Ads

As a result of a large-scale phishing campaign in search engines, hundreds of cryptocurrency wallet users transferred over $ 500,000 to fraudsters, according to researchers from Check Point Research (CPR).

According to them, the attackers faked the popular MetaMask and Phantom wallets and used Google ads to spread phishing links.

Data: Check Point Research.

Fraudulent pages are similar in design to the official wallet website, but applications installed from them are used to steal cryptocurrency.

“When creating a new Phantom wallet, a phishing site generates a passphrase message to restore the attacker’s wallet. In fact, when transferring funds, the user sends them directly to the scammers. In the case of MetaMask, they are also trying to steal the user’s seed phrase, ”CPR said.

In addition to wallets, hackers fake decentralized exchange sites, including Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

CPR experts recommended that cryptocurrency holders refrain from clicking on ads and only use direct known URLs.

Recall that at the end of October, Google prevented a large-scale hacking of YouTube channels for bitcoin fraud.

