Millions of lives lost: countries most affected by coronavirus named

Pandemic COVID-19: there was a lot in common between the United States and Russia

The COVID-19 pandemic cost three dozen countries around the world in 2020, according to a new study, 28 million years of life combined. Researchers calculated changes in life expectancy in countries around the world and used excess deaths to determine how many total life years were lost. Among the worst-affected countries among the leaders in terms of years of life lost were the United States, Russia, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

A new study found that the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the world millions of years of human life, with the United States among the worst-hit countries.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK used redundant mortality data and historical age-at-death trends to estimate how many total life years were lost in 31 countries in 2020.

The study included the United States, most of Europe and Asian countries such as Israel, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as several other countries such as Chile and New Zealand.

Researchers have determined that Russia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the United States have lost the most years of their lives. In all 31 countries, the pandemic has lost 28 million years of life.

In a study published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, the researchers used a metric called “years of life lost,” which measures the country’s change in life expectancy in 2020. By multiplying the total “years of life lost” by the number of excess deaths, you can find the number of years of life lost across the country.

The researchers found that the pandemic, on average, cost men more years of their lives than women. Almost all countries included in the study also experienced declines in life expectancy in the past year.

Interestingly, in New Zealand, Taiwan and Norway – countries that have done a good job of fighting COVID – life expectancy has increased in the past year. In Denmark, Iceland and South Korea, the life expectancy of residents has remained virtually unchanged in 2020.

However, the United States turned out to be one of the most disadvantaged countries in the world. Men in the United States lost an average of 2.27 years of their lives, while women lost 1.61 years. After tallying the number of excess deaths America suffered last year, researchers found that the United States lost a total of about 3,500 years of life for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Russia is also named the leader among all countries in terms of lost years of life relative to the population, losing just under 6,000 years for every 100 thousand inhabitants.

Bulgaria, which lost about 5,500 years for every 100 thousand inhabitants, and Lithuania, which lost about 4 thousand years, were also among the world leaders.

“Since many of the effects of a pandemic can take a longer period of time to have a measurable impact on human lives, constant and timely monitoring of excess ‘life years lost’ will help identify sources of excess mortality and excess ‘life years lost’ in subpopulations,” the statement of the researchers.

Officially reported numbers for COVID will always be slightly below real numbers for a variety of factors, making such studies valuable for understanding the true impact of the pandemic last year, the Daily Mail notes. In the United States, for example, up to 60 percent of cases could go unnoticed during the first year of a pandemic due to a lack of tests.

In addition, the pandemic is causing many unnecessary deaths, but not the coronavirus itself, which will not figure in official numbers. Cancer patients, for example, are diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, where survival is much lower. The pandemic has also been linked to an increase in opioid overdose deaths in the past year due to discontinuation of treatment.