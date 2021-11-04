Miners mined $ 1.72 billion worth of bitcoin in October

At the end of last month, bitcoin miners mined digital gold worth $ 1.72 billion, which is comparable to the record high in March ($ 1.74 billion). This is stated in the analytical report ForkLog for October.

Bitcoin miners’ income by months, $ mln. Data: Glassnode.

The October production volume of Ethereum miners reached the highest ever $ 2.9 billion, including $ 1.34 billion in transaction fees (46.2% of total revenue).

Ethereum miners’ income by months, $ million. Data: Glassnode.

In October, the recovery of the bitcoin hash rate continued, correlating with the growth of its price. Over the month, the total computing power of the network of the first cryptocurrency grew by 2.42%. The smoothed seven-day moving average hit a record of 163.61 EH / s on October 29.

Bitcoin hashrate dynamics since the beginning of the year, EH / s. Data: Glassnode.

Ethereum hashrate has also reached new heights. Over the past month, the indicator correlated with the ETH price increased by 6%, and its historical maximum was recorded on October 25 at 746.12 TH / s.

Ethereum hash rate dynamics, h / s. Data: Glassnode.

Amid the hype around NFT and the growth of the DeFi segment, the average commission for an Ethereum transaction exceeded $ 50 again. The last time the indicator was at these levels in early September, and before that – in May.

Dynamics of the average commission for BTC and ETH transactions. Data: Glassnode.

The average Bitcoin transaction fee was predominantly in the $ 3– $ 4 range.

On Monday, November 1, as a result of another recalculation, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining increased by 7.85% – to 21.66 trillion hashes. This is the eighth consecutive increase in the indicator after the Chinese ban.

We will remind, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to provide “urgent” legislative regulation of mining.

