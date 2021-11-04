https://ria.ru/20211104/galkin-1757700420.html

Ministry of Culture of Ukraine blacklisted Maxim Galkin

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, on the recommendation of the Security Service, included the Russian comedian Maksim Galkin on the list of persons “threatening national security.” This is reported on the website of the department. “Galkin Maxim Alexandrovich (from November 3, 2021)”, – is indicated in the list. Now there are 259 people on the list. The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine in August 2015 published a “black list” of cultural figures, including from Russia who “pose a threat to national security.” Among them are Oleg Gazmanov, Valeria Perfilova (stage name – Valeria), Sergei Penkin, Alexander Rosenbaum, Yulia Chicherina.

