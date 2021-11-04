https://ria.ru/20211104/pensii-1757734308.html

Mishustin said that the Union State will form a unified approach to pensions

2021-11-04T18: 57

2021-11-04T18: 57

2021-11-04T18: 58

Belarus

Mikhail Mishustin

Russia

SEVASTOPOL, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, unified approaches will be developed on pension topics and social security issues. “Within the framework of the Union State, uniform approaches will be formed to harmonize legislation in terms of labor relations, as well as employment social insurance and pension provision, “Mishustin said during a videoconference meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

Belarus

Russia

2021

Belarus, Mikhail Mishustin, Russia