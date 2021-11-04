https://ria.ru/20211103/moldaviya-1757658132.html
Moldova wants to change laws so as not to be left without gas
The Moldovan authorities will amend the legislation so that in the future the country will not be left without gas reserves, said Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
CHISINAU, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan authorities will amend the legislation so that in the future the country will not be left without gas reserves, said Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa. According to the Prime Minister, this is necessary so that the country will not be left without gas reserves and a significant reserve of alternative fuel if a threat of a new energy crisis arises in the future. .Parliament of Moldova on October 22 for 30 days introduced a state of emergency due to the energy crisis. The Moldovagaz company reported about a drop in pressure in the pipeline and urged citizens to save money, and enterprises to switch to alternative fuels. On October 29, the country’s authorities agreed to extend the contract with Gazprom for five years, subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debt in 2022.
