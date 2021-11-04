More evidence that Kim Kardashian is dating ex-boyfriend Kaia Gerber

The Kardashian Family reality star and Pete Davidson were already holding hands, and now they are “caught” on a date in New York

Last week the whole Internet discussed the pictures of Kim Kardashian from the Californian amusement park Knott’s Scary Farm … One of the most famous and influential women on the planet laughed and held hands with comedian Pete Davidson, ex-boyfriend of Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dinevor. At that time, a cute walk in Knott’s Scary Farm with mutual friends was the first supposed date of Kardashian and Davidson, and yesterday, November 3, the couple was seen already in a more romantic setting.

Kim is now in New York and, according to TMZ, is spending the second night in a row with Pete. The paparazzi “caught” them in the closed club Zero Bond, where A-list celebrities often appear. There they were in the company of mutual acquaintances. And the night before, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant in Staten Island. Recall: it was in this district of New York that Davidson was born and raised. We assume that it was after Kim and Pete’s kiss on the SNL show – then they acted out the sketch in the roles of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin – that a spark appeared between the stars.

