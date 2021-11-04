Mortality from COVID-19 in Russia has updated the record for the second day in a row

In Russia, for the second day in a row, a record number of deaths from coronavirus per day is recorded, statistics from the operational headquarters showed. The total number of cases exceeded 8.6 million people

Over the past day, 1189 people have died from coronavirus in Russia, the operational headquarters reported on the Telegram channel. For the second day in a row, the death rate in the headquarters reports is updating the record for the entire time of the epidemic in Russia. For the seventh day in a row, the death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 1,150 deaths, headquarters statistics show. In total, since the beginning of the epidemic, he has recorded 242,060 deaths. This is half the data of Rosstat: it reported more than 460,000 deaths for the period from April 2020 to the end of September 2021. Rosstat explained the difference in mortality statistics by different methods of data collection.

During the day, 40,443 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia – a maximum of three days and almost 1,500 more than the day before (39,008). The total number of confirmed cases of infection exceeded 8.6 million and reached 8 633 643. During the day, 32 807 people recovered from COVID-19; in total, 7 445 438 cases of recovery have been registered since the beginning of the epidemic.

In Moscow, 6827 new infections per day – for the second day in a row, the increase in the number of cases is less than 7000. During the day, 1536 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized in the city – for the second day in a row this number exceeds 1500. 751 people are on artificial lung ventilation. During the day in Moscow, 95 people died from the coronavirus, the operational headquarters said. For the eighth day in a row, the death rate from coronavirus in the city exceeds 90 deaths, the headquarters said. Since the beginning of the epidemic, he counted 1,837,057 cases of infection in Moscow, 1,611,991 cases of recovery and 31,631 deaths.

