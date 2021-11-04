https://ria.ru/20211104/germaniya-1757712547.html

Mother who killed five children was sentenced in Germany

A German court sentenced a mother who killed five of her own children to life imprisonment, the DPA news agency reported. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

BERLIN, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A German court sentenced a mother who killed five of her own children to life imprisonment. , a mother of six, gave drugs to five and then strangled or drowned. According to the investigation, the woman committed the crime after she saw a photograph of her husband with a new partner on social networks and threatened the man in a message that he would never see the children again. The bodies of the children were found in their beds. The woman claimed that an unknown person entered the apartment, tied her up, forced her to write a message and killed the children. Forensic experts confirmed that the woman showed no signs of serious mental illness. The woman’s lawyer demanded to acquit her. On September 3, 2020, the German police found the bodies of five children in an apartment in a residential building in the city of Solingen. Their mother, a citizen of Germany, tried to commit suicide at a train station in Dusseldorf, where she arrived with her sixth child, an 11-year-old son. The woman was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, the boy was not injured. The deceased brothers and sisters were between one and eight years old.

