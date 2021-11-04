https://ria.ru/20211104/germaniya-1757712547.html
Mother who killed five children was sentenced in Germany
At the end of February, the Wuppertal prosecutor’s office charged the mother with the murder of five children; the tragedy took place last September in the German city of Solingen.
According to the prosecutor, a 28-year-old woman, a mother of six children, gave drugs to five and then strangled or drowned. According to the investigation, the woman committed the crime after she saw a photograph of her husband with a new partner on social networks and threatened the man in a message that he would never see the children again.
The bodies of the children were found in their beds. The woman claimed that an unknown person entered the apartment, tied her up, forced her to write a message and killed the children. Forensic experts confirmed that the woman showed no signs of serious mental illness. The woman’s lawyer demanded to acquit her.
On September 3, 2020, German police found the bodies of five children in an apartment in an apartment building in Solingen. Their mother, a citizen of Germany, tried to commit suicide at a train station in Dusseldorf, where she arrived with her sixth child, an 11-year-old son. The woman was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, the boy was not injured. The deceased brothers and sisters were between one and eight years old.
