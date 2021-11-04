https://ria.ru/20211104/ryba-1757723649.html

Named One Popular Product That Will Save Your Brain

Named a superfood for brain health – Russia news today

A group of scientists from the University of Bordeaux (France) has identified a link between the occurrence of cerebrovascular disease and the amount of fish consumed. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A group of scientists from the University of Bordeaux (France) has identified a link between the occurrence of cerebrovascular disease and the amount of fish consumed.The authors of the analysis, published in the journal Neurology, studied questionnaires of dietary habits and MRI of the brain in 1,623 people over the age of 65 years without strokes, cardiovascular a history of disease or dementia. The subjects were divided into four groups based on the frequency of eating fish (from once a week or less to four times a week or more), and then the number of signs of blood vessel disease in all participants was compared. dishes, the fewer signs of damage they found on an MRI scan of the brain. The relationship was especially observed in people aged 65-69 years. “This study provides class II evidence that, in individuals without stroke or dementia, higher fish consumption is associated with rarer subclinical cardiovascular disease on MRI scans.” old age. It turned out that in order to enhance the activity of these genes, it is necessary to maintain intellectual activity throughout life. This explains the fact that people who are interested, who live a busy life and are constantly learning are less prone to dementia.

