Named countries that will soon disappear from the face of the Earth

“Just one tsunami and the end.” Several countries will soon disappear from the face of the Earth
Global warming will lead to the disappearance of several island states due to melting ice and rising sea levels. The newspaper Express writes about it. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Global warming will lead to the disappearance of several island states due to melting ice and rising sea levels. According to the newspaper Express. Among the territories that may be affected by climate change are Kiribati, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands. According to the coordinator of the Climate Action Network in Kiribati, Peleniza Alofa, the UN summit in Glasgow is vital for the island nation. event. She recalled that rising sea levels and intensifying tropical storms pose a threat to human life and agriculture in the region. country. He also criticized Australia’s policy in this area, the article says. Scientists have repeatedly pointed out the need to limit the rise in temperature on Earth to within one and a half to two degrees Celsius in order to mitigate the negative effects of global warming. To this end, more than 190 states signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, which provides a specific action plan to achieve this goal. The document does not imply a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, but countries should take measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and switch to renewable energy sources.
