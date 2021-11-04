Natalie Portman, Katy Perry and Sarah Paulson: stars with a square

One of the most fashionable hairstyles of this season is the square. Almost everyone loves him, including many celebrities who love to do their short hair. Among the owners of elegant haircuts are actresses Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, singer Katy Perry other.

This versatile and stylish hairstyle won’t go out of style anytime soon. About who else from the stars wears a short haircut, read further in the material OBOZREVATEL (to see the photo, scroll the page to the end)…

40-year-old American theater and film actress Natalie Portman, is the owner of a square.

37-year-old American performer and actress Katy Perry occasionally wears a short haircut.

46-year-old actress and director Sarah Paulson has worn a bob for years and has no regrets about it.

19-year-old American model Kaia Gerber, daughter of the famous Cindy Crawford, has a short hairstyle and it is worth noting that the celebrity looks very good.

42-year-old fashion model and business woman Kourtney Kardashian loves to experiment with the length of her hair. The star has been walking with a short hair for a long time, but she rarely allows herself to extend her hair, which also suits her.

Briefly about celebrities:

Natalie Portman Is an actress of Israeli origin. She gained popularity thanks to her roles in the films “Leon”, “Intimacy”, “Love and Other Circumstances”, “Mars Attacks”, “Black Swan” and others. Raises two children from the choreographer Benjamin Millepieu.

Katy Perry – singer, originally from California. She has won numerous awards, including the Grammy, Billboard’s Woman of the Year, and was among the highest paid musicians of 2011. Raises a daughter from actor Orlando Bloom.

Sarah Paulson Is an actress from Florida. Gained popularity thanks to the series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (2006-2007). This role earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Has an Emmy, Saturn, Screen Actors Guild Award, and others.

Kaia Gerber – model and actress, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Filmed for the glossy magazine “Vogue”, collaborated with brands “Calvin Klein”, “Burberry”, “Prada”, “Chanel”, “Versace” and others. Builds relationships with Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

Kourtney Kardashian – Fashion model, TV star originally from Los Angeles. Known for the reality show “The Kardashian Family”. Owns a children’s clothing store. Raises three children from businessman Scott Disick. Received an offer to marry from her boyfriend Travis Barker.

