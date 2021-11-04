https://ria.ru/20211103/nebenzya-1757661067.html

Nebenzia commented on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nebenzya commented on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Nebenzia commented on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Russia will not put up with the disdain of a number of foreign partners for the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily said at a meeting of the UN Security Council

UN, 3 Nov – RIA Novosti. Russia will not put up with the disdain of a number of foreign partners for the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting. As a result, all the achievements of the painstaking and long-term process of interethnic reconciliation have come under serious threat, “Nebenzia said.” Russia, as one of the guarantors of the Dayton Accords, cannot remain indifferent to what is happening. and Herzegovina, behind which there is a reluctance to leave the image of the guardian of BiH, who has the right to dictate to the Bosnians how they should build their statehood and rule their country, “he added. Croats Zeljko Komšić, from Bosniaks – Shefik Jaferovic on the one hand and Serbian representative on the other. The contradictions between Bosnian politicians in the official Sarajevo and Serbs in Banja Luka arose because of the law introduced by the former High Representative for BiH Valentin Intsko of the genocide in Srebrenica during the shooting of the Muslim male population by the Serbian forces in July 1995. In July, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Moscow considers the provision on punishment for denial of the genocide in Srebrenica, introduced into the country’s criminal code, to be “gross interference” in the internal affairs of BiH in Moscow. The Russian department emphasized that the decision to amend the Criminal Code of BiH in the part that introduces criminal liability for the “denial” of crimes of certain categories is nothing more than “flagrant abuse of authority” within the meaning of the General Framework (Dayton) Agreement on Peace in BiH 1995 and a “direct violation” of the line approved by the Steering Committee of the Peace Implementation Council to transfer all responsibility to the Bosnian parties.

