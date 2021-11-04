Netflix announced the start of filming for the most expensive film in the entire history of the platform

Streaming service Netflix will spend huge sums of money on the filming of the new movie “The Gray Man”.

American entertainment company Netflix is ​​showing its willingness to invest heavily in its loudest and most original tapes. The upcoming feature film, directed by the Russo brothers, is a screen adaptation of the spy novel of the same name by Mark Greene. The Gray Man will turn out to be the most expensive project ever for the service, according to Cinema Blend. Although the exact budget of the tape is not yet known, according to the publication’s insiders, a film adaptation with a similar plot was planned a couple of years ago. Brad Pitt was supposed to star in the film, and the budget was planned at $ 200 million.

The plot of the spy thriller will be a confrontation between professional killers Lloyd Haysen, played by Chris Evans, and Court Gentry, an ex-CIA operative, played by Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man will hunt his former partner turned mercenary all over the world. The cast will also include Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfrey Woodard, Dhanush, Julia Butter. Joining the stars, as noted on Netflix, is Rega Page, an English actor who is best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings on the Bridgerton series.

Filming for the franchise, which, according to the authors’ idea, will not be inferior to “Bondiana” in scale, will begin at the end of this year, so Netflix will announce the premiere date later.

