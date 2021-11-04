https://ria.ru/20211104/belorussiya-1757689510.html

New Constitution May Strengthen Powers of the All-Belarusian Assembly

New Constitution May Strengthen Powers of the All-Belarusian Assembly

MINSK, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The working group on finalizing the draft amendments to the Constitution of Belarus has significantly strengthened the powers of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, said the head of the presidential administration Igor Sergeenko. In Belarus, a new constitution is being drafted. It is planned that the constitutional referendum will take place no later than February 2022. Earlier, the constitutional commission worked out a version of the draft amendments to the basic law; at a meeting with the participation of the president, a number of controversial issues were considered, on which the members of the commission did not come to a compromise. It was decided that legal experts and a special working group would be engaged in finishing the project in a short time. In particular, the constitutional commission did not come to a compromise on the section of the constitution, which would enshrine the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. “The working group formulated norms defining the status, formation procedure and powers of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, which were significantly strengthened following the results of the commission’s work,” quotes Sergeenko on Thursday, the agency Sputnik Belarus in its Telegram channel. He made this statement during a meeting of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with members of the working group. The head of the administration added that it is logical to consider these proposals together with members of this constitutional commission.

Belarus

