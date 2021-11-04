https://ria.ru/20211104/vereschuk-1757720386.html

New Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine plans to participate in negotiations on Donbass

The new Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine plans to participate in the negotiations on Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

New Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine plans to participate in negotiations on Donbass

The new Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced that on November 10 she intends to join … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T17: 00

2021-11-04T17: 00

2021-11-04T17: 00

in the world

Ukraine

donbass

Irina Vereshchuk

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/1f/1576546728_0:174:3071:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_b032969ce70e0968a53a175d0b1de052.jpg

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The new Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced that she intends to join the negotiations on Donbass in the trilateral contact group on November 10. territories that he has occupied since March 2020. Reznikov was appointed the country’s defense minister on Thursday. He announced that he would no longer take part in the trilateral contact group on Donbass. On Thursday, the Ukrainian parliament appointed Irina Vereshchuk, a deputy from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories instead of Reznikov. We will see how it will be. We agreed with the president that I will take part, and then we will see my role, “Vereshchuk said during a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

https://ria.ru/20211104/reznikov-1757691332.html

Ukraine

donbass

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/1f/1576546728_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_278c34b05ffcff1d5fb4da8a55d1bf0b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, donbass, irina vereshchuk