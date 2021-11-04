New generation electric Renault Kangoo presented – Auto Review

With the former electric French “heel” Kangoo, I know firsthand – a couple of years ago, I spent almost two weeks with it: I traveled around Moscow and tested it at the training ground. Alas, due to the high price and the lack of a normal electromobile infrastructure in Russia, sales of such cars were minimal. But in Europe, the first-generation electro-Kangoo sold as many as 70 thousand copies. This spring, the standard Kangoo has been completely updated, but now it has also found its electric version called E-Tech.

Actually, outwardly, the electric Kangoo practically does not differ from its counterparts with an internal combustion engine. It is also available in two lengths and is capable of carrying up to 800 kg of cargo (long version). For Kangoo E-Tech, a version with the missing center post on the right is also available – this solution greatly facilitates loading and unloading.

But the technique of the electric heel, of course, is completely own. It is driven by a 90-kilowatt electric motor – the previous version had a power of only 44 kW. And the battery capacity under the bottom has grown from 33 to 45 kWh. If the declared mileage of the previous version in the NEDC cycle was 270 km, but in reality I managed to drive a little less than 200 km on the landfill with a load at a temperature slightly above zero, then for the new Kangoo they declared as much as 300 km of power reserve – and according to the WLTP cycle.

And yes – at last Renault’s electric “heel” got the opportunity to be charged from fast charging stations. True, in the standard version, only slow variable charging with a power of up to 11 kW is still available for it. But, as an option, it can be equipped with a device that allows it to be connected to “permanent” stations with a capacity of up to 80 kW. It is stated that in this case it will be possible to recharge the Kangoo by 170 km of run in half an hour.

What about heating? After all, the predecessor, without further ado, flaunted a diesel interior heater, for which a separate tank was even provided. In the new generation, this solution was still abandoned: an electric heat pump is responsible for heating the passenger compartment, and an intelligent air conditioning system is responsible for cooling. Heated windscreen, steering wheel and seat heaters are also available for the Kangoo E-Tech.

Also, for the electric Kangoo, all electronic assistants are available, which its ordinary counterparts are also endowed with. These include, for example, adaptive cruise control with the ability to brake to a full stop, as well as a lane keeping assistant.

As for the timing of their appearance, the production of new electric heels should begin at the end of 2021, and European dealers promise production cars next spring. As for the Russian perspectives of the novelty, they are extremely vague. However, at one time it was the electric Kangoo of the previous generation that was the only version of the model presented with us, so everything is possible.