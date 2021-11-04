New maximum mortality from coronavirus has been updated in Russia

Over the past day, according to the headquarters, 1195 people have died from covid. The number of deaths renews the maximum for the third day in a row. According to the authorities, a significant part of the deaths occur in unvaccinated citizens.

The daily increase in new cases of coronavirus amounted to more than 40 thousand. The first place is occupied by Moscow, in the capital more than 6300 cases were detected per day.

However, demographers and analysts who pay attention to the Rosstat figures say that usually its data are several times higher. Rosstat, unlike the headquarters, publishes its statistics on a monthly basis and with a delay of several months.

Meanwhile, according to the estimates of the TASS agency based on data from the federal operational headquarters, the spread of COVID-19 for the first time since the beginning of September fell below one. It shows how many people, on average, have time to infect one infected person before they are isolated. The rate decreased in three of the 10 regions with the highest number of infected. Among them are Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Nizhny Novgorod region, the agency said.

Earlier, in six Russian regions, the authorities decided to extend the period of non-working days. In turn, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the day before that this measure would not be applied in the city. The so-called “covid vacation” will end in the capital on November 7.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, according to official figures, about 9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus. According to this indicator, the country ranks 5th in the world.