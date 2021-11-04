New reality: Ethereum overtook Bitcoin

cryptomic.ru

Last week, the cryptocurrency market recovered its strength and returned to growth. Although bitcoin showed a confident upward movement, the “ether” became a real headliner, having renewed its historical maximum, the correspondent of the business information center Kapital.kz reports.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has grown significantly. As of Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.7 trillion, which is 8.95% higher than the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

A fully-fledged Bitcoin ETF should not be expected until early 2022. The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has postponed the deadline for the decision to consider the application of Valkyrie Investments to open a spot ETF based on the “first cryptocurrency” on January 7, 2022. The reasoning sounded quite formulaic justification, which, nevertheless, reflects importance of the question: “The Commission considers it appropriate to set a longer period during which it will decide whether to approve or reject the proposed rule change, so that it has sufficient time to consider all aspects in view of its significant importance.” The market has reacted optimistically to this announcement as the recent launch of Bitcoin ETFs based on futures went without any objection from the regulator and attracted huge attention from investors.

In general, analysts give optimistic forecasts both for the short-term continuation of the “bullish rally” in bitcoin after the correction, and for its prospects. Billionaire and cryptocurrency proponent Mark Cuban said that he considers the current development of cryptocurrencies to be just the beginning of the journey. “It’s never too late to enter the cryptocurrency market, and in fact, now is the right time. I still think this is only the first half of the first quarter of the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies, ”he said. According to him, about 220 million people on our planet already own digital assets, and this impressive number, according to his forecasts, will grow 5 times within 4 years.

On Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 61,915. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of “digital gold” grew by $ 54 billion and amounted to $ 1170 billion. At the same time, the share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization decreased by 1.68 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 43.3%.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

Digital Oil managed to overtake bitcoin in terms of growth rates not only on a weekly basis, but also over the past month. If the “first cryptocurrency” added an impressive 39.9% in price, then “ether” managed to grow by as much as 42.9% in a month. Ethereum managed to overcome the psychological $ 4500 mark, which became an all-time high, amid news of the imminent launch of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) micro-futures for digital oil. In the press release of the trading floor, the exact date for the start of trading was determined – December 6. According to CME’s plans, each contract will be equivalent to 0.1 ETH. “Since the launch of Ethereum futures in February of this year, we have seen a steady increase in liquidity for them, especially among institutional traders,” explained Tim McCourt, Managing Director of CME Group. – However, the price of Ether futures has more than doubled since the launch of the instrument. This, in turn, has created a demand for launched micro-contracts, making the market more accessible to a wide range of participants. ”

Most experts see the prospects for Ethereum quite rosy, even despite the already achieved results. Analysts at Goldman Sachs admit that the asset will rise to $ 8000 by the end of this year. Experts associate the growth prospects of “ether” with inflationary expectations of participants in economic activity. They cite the correlation of the market estimate of expected inflation over a two-year horizon with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which has been observed since 2019. Experts note that cryptocurrencies have not yet reacted to the surge in inflationary expectations, which reached a new maximum at the end of October, which means that digital assets, if the correlation continues, have every chance to continue their growth.

On Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 4501. Efir managed not only to renew its historical maximum, but also to gain a foothold above the psychological mark of $ 4500. Weekly growth with this amounted to an impressive 11.58%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time increased by 0.59 percentage points and amounted to 19.71%.

3. Binance Coin

(BNB). On Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 543.7. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency has soared by 18.84%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.3 percentage points to 3.36%.

4. Cordano

(ADA). On Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2.05. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days has grown by a modest 2.5%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has lost 0.12 percentage points to 2.53%

5. Solana (SOL). On Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, SOL was priced at $ 226.02. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency has soared by 17.97%. At the same time, the share of Solana (SOL) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 2.52%.