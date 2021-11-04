New romance? Ana de Armas spotted in the company of a mysterious stranger

Not so long ago, the star broke up with Ben Affleck.





REX / Shutterstock

Ana de Armas











Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck broke up in January. Celebrities were inseparable throughout 2020, but nothing serious came out of their romance. The heart of the 32-year-old star of the new “James Bond” was not free for long. Recently, the paparazzi noticed her in the company of an unknown chosen one.

Armas and her mysterious companion were captured in Los Angeles while walking with furry pets. Anya was accompanied by her charming Maltese named Elvis, but her second favorite, the puppy Salsa, stayed at home that day. Photos of the couple were released to the public by Page Six. Details of a possible romance are still unknown.

Earlier, insiders said that the reason for the separation of Ana and Ben was the housing issue: Armas does not want to be permanently in Los Angeles, but Affleck cannot leave the city for a long time, because his children from ex-wife Jennifer Garner live there. In addition, the actress dreams of her family, and the Oscar winner does not want to become a father again. It is noted that despite the disagreements, the stars parted on good terms.