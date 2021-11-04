New series of NFT “Art” with drawings by Yuri Aratovsky

Binance NFT, the marketplace of the leading international blockchain ecosystem Binance, has launched a new series of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, based on drawings by Soviet and Russian cartoonist Yuri Aratovsky.

The series is dedicated to the theme of contemporary art and includes six objects at once. At the moment, they are all available for purchase.

Recall that all created on the basis of pictures Yuri Aratovsky NFTs are divided into thematic series. Earlier, the first series of NFT – “Medicine”, appeared on the public sale. They have also been listed for sale on Binance NFT.

The artist and cartoonist Yuri Aratovsky has been widely known since the 1970s, including thanks to his long-term collaboration with Literaturnaya Gazeta, as well as his work with cult Soviet writers. So, it was Yuri Aratovsky who participated in the design of the “Don Stories” of the Nobel Prize laureate in literature Mikhail Sholokhov… By the way, the collaboration was marked with a thank-you telegram to the artist! The dust jacket of the novel also came out from under Aratovsky’s hand Nikolai Ostrovsky “As the Steel Was Tempered”.

Aratovsky’s works have not lost their relevance so far, including as an investment object – many of them are in private collections with collectors from Washington, Cologne, Paris and, of course, Moscow.

The drawings, which became the basis for the creation of the NFT, originally served as illustrations for the publications of the Invest Foresight Business Edition (www.if24.ru). This is a popular digital media dedicated to promising investment areas, breakthrough technologies, fintech and blockchain.

The creator of the NFT based on Aratovsky’s drawings was the founder of the Invest-Foresight magazine, professor, doctor of economic sciences Artem Semenovich Genkin, one of the leading experts in the Russian Federation on the theory of money, the author of such books as “Monetary surrogates in the Russian economy”, “Planet of Web-money”, “Private money: history and modernity”, “Blockchain: how it works and what awaits us tomorrow”.

All NFTs based on Yuri Aratovsky’s drawings are presented at the Binance NFT link in the auction format.

Anyone can take part in the auction and purchase NFT, for this you need to register on Binance.com and become a user of the site. Binance’s NFT marketplace uses the same account system as Binance.com. Binance NFT is the marketplace of the leading international blockchain ecosystem, Binance.

