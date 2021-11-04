https://ria.ru/20211103/nerabochie-1757570329.html

Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region

Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021

Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region

The non-working days in the Bryansk region introduced due to the worsening situation with the incidence of COVID-19 will be extended for another week – from November 8 to November 14 inclusive, reports … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T15: 45

2021-11-03T15: 45

2021-11-03T15: 51

spread of coronavirus

society

bryansk region

health – society

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/40635/32/406353280_0 0:3022:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_52ca9f691004f9a8b92b6988c6d7e812.jpg

BRYANSK, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The non-working days in the Bryansk region introduced due to the worsening situation with the incidence of COVID-19 will be extended for another week – from November 8 to November 14 inclusive, the operational headquarters reports. due to the coronavirus pandemic, non-working days with salaries in Russia last from October 30 to November 7. The authorities of the Bryansk region have introduced a ban on public events in the region since October 30 due to the situation with coronavirus infection, for citizens aged 60 and over there is a self-isolation regime. For the period of non-working days, public catering establishments, beauty salons, cinemas, baths, saunas, sports organizations are closed in the region.

bryansk region

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/40635/32/406353280_291 0:3022:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eff573602e04da1ca2122a41eaa960ff.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, bryansk region, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, russia