https://ria.ru/20211103/nerabochie-1757570329.html
Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region
Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021
Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region
The non-working days in the Bryansk region introduced due to the worsening situation with the incidence of COVID-19 will be extended for another week – from November 8 to November 14 inclusive, reports … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T15: 45
2021-11-03T15: 45
2021-11-03T15: 51
spread of coronavirus
society
bryansk region
health – society
coronaviruses
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/40635/32/406353280_0 0:3022:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_52ca9f691004f9a8b92b6988c6d7e812.jpg
BRYANSK, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The non-working days in the Bryansk region introduced due to the worsening situation with the incidence of COVID-19 will be extended for another week – from November 8 to November 14 inclusive, the operational headquarters reports. due to the coronavirus pandemic, non-working days with salaries in Russia last from October 30 to November 7. The authorities of the Bryansk region have introduced a ban on public events in the region since October 30 due to the situation with coronavirus infection, for citizens aged 60 and over there is a self-isolation regime. For the period of non-working days, public catering establishments, beauty salons, cinemas, baths, saunas, sports organizations are closed in the region.
bryansk region
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/40635/32/406353280_291 0:3022:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eff573602e04da1ca2122a41eaa960ff.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, bryansk region, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, russia
Non-working days were extended in the Bryansk region