Non-working days will be extended in the Chelyabinsk region until November 12 – Gazeta.Ru

Another Russian region has extended non-working days, now they will operate in the Chelyabinsk region until November 12. About it report local authorities.

“By the decision of the operational headquarters in the Chelyabinsk region, in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the non-working days are extended from November 8 to November 12, inclusive, with the preservation of wages for workers,” the government’s press service said.

At the same time, from November 8 to November 14, schools and colleges in the region will switch to remote learning, universities and universities are advised to transfer students to a distance learning format.

In order to visit the shopping center, entertainment and sports events indoors, you will need a QR code.

“From December 1 to January 9, citizens will enter restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars and other catering establishments if a citizen (except for persons under the age of 18) has a valid QR code,” the authorities explained.

Earlier it became known that non-working days extended in the Tomsk region.

Prior to this, the non-working day regime was introduced in Russia from October 30 to November 7.