https://ria.com/20211104/google-1757665054.html

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies

Google intends to resume cooperation with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technologies for the US Department of Defense, the newspaper reports … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T01: 16

2021-11-04T01: 16

2021-11-04T01: 16

in the world

technologies

USA

google

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746328319_0:36:3077:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_47da20392a9359d049e0a325e14bb8f5.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. Google intends to renew its cooperation with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technology to the US Department of Defense, according to the New York Times, citing sources. In 2018 it was reported that the American corporation Google intends to end its cooperation with the US Department of Defense after 2019. Project Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to improve military drones. Thousands of employees of the company signed a petition urging Google to withdraw from the project because it would contradict the company’s credo to develop technologies for war zones. According to the newspaper, Google may take part in the military project Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability. A possible collaboration between Google and the Pentagon will focus on modernizing technologies and advancing the use of AI in the military. A possible contract between Google and the Pentagon will replace the JEDI cloud storage infrastructure project, which was abandoned by the agency and for which Microsoft and Amazon were suing. The company said it is firmly committed to serving its public sector clients, including the U.S. Department of Defense. In July, the U.S. Defense Department reported that the Pentagon had abandoned its JEDI 10 billion cloud storage infrastructure project and was outdated.

https://ria.ru/20211010/borba-1753907377.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746328319_170 0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d310519bddfa516a156b326fbf91808f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, technology, usa, google