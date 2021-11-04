https://ria.com/20211104/google-1757665054.html
NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies
NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021
NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies
Google intends to resume cooperation with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technologies for the US Department of Defense, the newspaper reports … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T01: 16
2021-11-04T01: 16
2021-11-04T01: 16
in the world
technologies
USA
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746328319_0:36:3077:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_47da20392a9359d049e0a325e14bb8f5.jpg
WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. Google intends to renew its cooperation with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technology to the US Department of Defense, according to the New York Times, citing sources. In 2018 it was reported that the American corporation Google intends to end its cooperation with the US Department of Defense after 2019. Project Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to improve military drones. Thousands of employees of the company signed a petition urging Google to withdraw from the project because it would contradict the company’s credo to develop technologies for war zones. According to the newspaper, Google may take part in the military project Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability. A possible collaboration between Google and the Pentagon will focus on modernizing technologies and advancing the use of AI in the military. A possible contract between Google and the Pentagon will replace the JEDI cloud storage infrastructure project, which was abandoned by the agency and for which Microsoft and Amazon were suing. The company said it is firmly committed to serving its public sector clients, including the U.S. Department of Defense. In July, the U.S. Defense Department reported that the Pentagon had abandoned its JEDI 10 billion cloud storage infrastructure project and was outdated.
https://ria.ru/20211010/borba-1753907377.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746328319_170 0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d310519bddfa516a156b326fbf91808f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, technology, usa, google
NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies
In 2018, it was reported that the American corporation Google intends after 2019 to end cooperation with the US Department of Defense in the framework of the Project Maven program, which implies the use of artificial intelligence to improve military drones. Thousands of employees of the company signed a petition in which they urged Google to withdraw from the project, because the development of technology for war zones would be contrary to the company’s credo.
“Three years ago, the company (Google – ed.) Abandoned the Department of Defense project after employees opposed it. The company is now working on a new proposal for the Pentagon,” the statement said.
According to the newspaper, Google may take part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability military project. Possible cooperation between Google and the Pentagon will focus on modernizing technologies and developing the use of AI in the military sphere.
In a written statement, Google said the company is firmly committed to serving its public sector customers, including the US Department of Defense.
October 10, 06:24 PM
For the United States, “it’s already over” in the technological struggle with China, the expert said