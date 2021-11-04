NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
33

https://ria.com/20211104/google-1757665054.html

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies

Google intends to resume cooperation with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technologies for the US Department of Defense, the newspaper reports … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T01: 16

2021-11-04T01: 16

2021-11-04T01: 16

in the world

technologies

USA

google

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746328319_0:36:3077:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_47da20392a9359d049e0a325e14bb8f5.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. Google intends to renew its cooperation with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technology to the US Department of Defense, according to the New York Times, citing sources. In 2018 it was reported that the American corporation Google intends to end its cooperation with the US Department of Defense after 2019. Project Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to improve military drones. Thousands of employees of the company signed a petition urging Google to withdraw from the project because it would contradict the company’s credo to develop technologies for war zones. According to the newspaper, Google may take part in the military project Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability. A possible collaboration between Google and the Pentagon will focus on modernizing technologies and advancing the use of AI in the military. A possible contract between Google and the Pentagon will replace the JEDI cloud storage infrastructure project, which was abandoned by the agency and for which Microsoft and Amazon were suing. The company said it is firmly committed to serving its public sector clients, including the U.S. Department of Defense. In July, the U.S. Defense Department reported that the Pentagon had abandoned its JEDI 10 billion cloud storage infrastructure project and was outdated.

https://ria.ru/20211010/borba-1753907377.html

USA

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746328319_170 0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d310519bddfa516a156b326fbf91808f.jpg

in the world, technology, usa, google

NYT announced that Google intends to provide the Pentagon with its technologies

WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. Google intends to renew its partnership with the Pentagon on its military program and provide its technology to the US Department of Defense, according to the New York Times, citing sources.

In 2018, it was reported that the American corporation Google intends after 2019 to end cooperation with the US Department of Defense in the framework of the Project Maven program, which implies the use of artificial intelligence to improve military drones. Thousands of employees of the company signed a petition in which they urged Google to withdraw from the project, because the development of technology for war zones would be contrary to the company’s credo.

“Three years ago, the company (Google – ed.) Abandoned the Department of Defense project after employees opposed it. The company is now working on a new proposal for the Pentagon,” the statement said.

According to the newspaper, Google may take part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability military project. Possible cooperation between Google and the Pentagon will focus on modernizing technologies and developing the use of AI in the military sphere.

A possible contract between Google and the Pentagon will replace the JEDI cloud storage infrastructure project, which was abandoned by the department and for which Microsoft and Amazon were suing.

In a written statement, Google said the company is firmly committed to serving its public sector customers, including the US Department of Defense.

In July, the US defense department reported that the Pentagon had abandoned the JEDI 10 billion cloud storage infrastructure project, which was deemed obsolete.
Flags of the USA and China - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10.10.2021

October 10, 06:24 PM

For the United States, “it’s already over” in the technological struggle with China, the expert said

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here