NYT announced the arrest of the Russian citizen involved in the “dossier” on Trump :: Politics :: RBC

Sources of the publication indicated that the arrest of the Russian was the result of an investigation by the special prosecutor appointed by the Trump administration, who was supposed to find out the circumstances of the secret services’ surveillance of the ex-president of the United States.

Igor Danchenko

According to the newspaper, Danchenko's arrest was the result of an investigation by Special Prosecutor John Durham, who was appointed by the administration of the former US President to investigate the circumstances of the intelligence services' surveillance of Trump's headquarters.

According to the newspaper, Danchenko’s arrest was the result of an investigation by Special Prosecutor John Durham, who was appointed by the administration of the former US President to investigate the circumstances of the intelligence services’ surveillance of Trump’s headquarters.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Russian Embassy in the United States, as well as to Igor Danchenko’s lawyer, Mark Sheimel.

“Dossier” on Trump, or “Steele dossier”, is usually called materials that were published in early 2017 on the BuzzFeed website. Research firm Fusion GPS, in conjunction with former British ex-intelligence officer Christopher Steele, then reported that Moscow interfered in the US elections in 2016 and helped Trump win them. Despite the fact that many facts from the “dossier” were later refuted by the investigation of the American special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who did not find direct evidence of the links of the Russian authorities with the Trump headquarters (but admitted interference in the elections. – RBK), it remained unknown exactly how some of the information got to Steele.