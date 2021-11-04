Odnoklassniki, Facebook and Telegram have been blocked in Uzbekistan. And immediately unblocked

November 3, 2021

Photo author, Arterra / Universal Images Group

Uzbek authorities on Wednesday night blocked several of the most popular social networks – and immediately unblocked them after the presidential press secretary called the actions one-sided and ill-considered.

As reported by Podrobno.uz, on Wednesday evening, the Uzbek State Inspectorate for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications (Uzkomnazorat) blocked Odnoklassniki, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook social networks, YouTube video hosting, and Telegram messenger.

The block was officially called a “job restriction”.

Almost immediately after that, the press secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sherzod Asadov, announced that the block would be lifted immediately.

“The President has been informed about the unilateral, not fully thought out actions of Uzkomnazorat, adopted at the direction of the government. I think that soon access to all social networks will be restored,” Asadov wrote in the same Telegram.

As reported by the Interfax agency referring to the government of Uzbekistan, the head of the Uzkomnazorat Golibsher Ziyaev was dismissed for “ill-considered and uncoordinated actions”.

At the same time, the Uzbek authorities are not removing the blocking from Skype, Twitter, TikTok, the Russian social network Vkontakte and the Chinese social network Wechat – they, judging by the website of Uzkomnazorat, were blocked on July 2 this year.