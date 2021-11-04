Odnoklassniki, Facebook and Telegram have been blocked in Uzbekistan. And immediately unblocked

uzbek girls with phone

Photo author, Arterra / Universal Images Group

Uzbek authorities on Wednesday night blocked several of the most popular social networks – and immediately unblocked them after the presidential press secretary called the actions one-sided and ill-considered.

As reported by Podrobno.uz, on Wednesday evening, the Uzbek State Inspectorate for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications (Uzkomnazorat) blocked Odnoklassniki, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook social networks, YouTube video hosting, and Telegram messenger.

The block was officially called a “job restriction”.

Almost immediately after that, the press secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sherzod Asadov, announced that the block would be lifted immediately.

