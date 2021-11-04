Oil rises in price in anticipation of the decision of OPEC +

MOSCOW, Nov 4 – PRIME. World oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday afternoon correctively after falling on Wednesday, while investors expect OPEC + to stick to its phased plan to lift production restrictions, trading data showed.

Media: US asks OPEC + to sharply increase oil production

As of 13.09 Moscow time, the price of January futures for Brent crude oil is growing by 1.48%, to $ 82.42 per barrel, December futures on WTI rise in price by 1.17%, to $ 81.81 per barrel.

Following the results of the previous trading session, Brent fell 3.2%, WTI – 3.6%. Investors reacted to data from the US Department of Energy about a larger-than-expected increase in oil reserves in the country.

The OPEC + meeting will take place later Thursday, with investors awaiting the alliance’s decision on production in December. Earlier, the media reported that the United States is asking OPEC + to increase production next month by 600-800 thousand barrels per day at once. But judging by the expectations of market players, the alliance will not agree to this.

“Prices (for oil – ed.) Are likely to remain volatile amid speculation about the next step of OPEC +. If the alliance decides to continue to increase production by 400 thousand barrels per day, as expected, then prices will rise again,” – a senior analyst commented to Bloomberg. Commodities VI Investment Will Sungchil Yun.