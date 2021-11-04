https://ria.ru/20211104/reznikov-1757691332.html

Oleksiy Reznikov became the new head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Alexey Reznikov became the new head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – Russia news today

Oleksiy Reznikov became the new head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Parliament of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the President, appointed the former Deputy Prime Minister, ex-Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T12: 06

2021-11-04T12: 06

2021-11-04T12: 19

Ukraine

in the world

Alexey Reznikov

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Parliament of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the President, appointed former Deputy Prime Minister, ex-Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Alexei Reznikov as Defense Minister. 273 MPs supported the candidacy with the required minimum of 226 votes. Reznikov held his previous position since March 2020. He was also the representative of Kiev in the working subgroup on political issues of the contact group on Donbass. According to media reports, instead of him, the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories will be headed by a deputy from the faction of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party Irina Vereshchuk. Andrei Taran left the post of the Ministry of Defense, his dismissal was supported by 341 parliamentarians with the required 226 votes. The editor-in-chief of the Censor.net publication, Yuri Butusov, said earlier that Zelensky wants to have a “speaking” Reznikov, not a “silent” Taran, as the head of the department. Aleksey Reznikov was born on June 18, 1966 in Lviv. In 1991 he graduated from the Faculty of Law of the Ivan Franko Lviv State University, specialty “jurisprudence”. In 2004, he was a lawyer for presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko in the Supreme Court in the case of invalidating the results of the third round of presidential elections. In 2008-2014 – deputy of the Kiev City Council of the VI convocation, elected from the Mykola Katerinchuk Bloc. From June 2014 to 2015 – Deputy Mayor – Secretary of the Kiev City Council. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the President submits the candidatures of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense for approval by the Parliament. The rest of the Cabinet members are appointed and dismissed directly by the members of the Rada.

Ukraine

2021

news

ru-RU

