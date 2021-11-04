Oncologists have learned to treat cancer with parasites

Oncologists have not yet conducted human trials

Photo: Dmitry Tkachuk © URA.RU

The parasite Toxoplasma gondii helps fight cancer. This is the conclusion reached by oncologists from Ningbo University and Shanxi Agricultural University in China.

The parasite lives in human cells and produces a large number of proteins to counteract immune defenses. Chinese scientists used a mutant strain of Toxoplasma gondii, which had a limited ability to reproduce, reports “Lenta.ru” with reference to the Journal for ImmunoTherapy Cancer. The parasite was injected into non-inflammatory and non-provoking cancer cells in mice. Inflammation developed at the injection site. As a result, the survival rate of rodents increased and the growth of neoplasms slowed down. Doctors hope that a similar method can be developed for people.

