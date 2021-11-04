OnePlus founder Nothing is preparing five new products

It’s been just over a year since OnePlus co-founder Karl Pei announced the launch of a new startup called Nothing. In July of this year, the company introduced its first product – TWS-Ear headphones (1) with a unique design and support for active noise canceling. One of the main advantages of the device is its low price for its class – $ 99. Now the company intends to build on its success by launching five new products at once.

Manu Sharma, vice president and CEO of Nothing in India, told India Today that the company’s specialists are working at an accelerated pace to complete the preparation of five new devices. Sharma did not say what products were in question, and also did not say the exact timing of their launch. It is assumed that one of the new products will be presented before the end of this year, and four more devices will enter the market in 2022. Earlier there were rumors that Nothing was working on a smartphone and a Power bank (1), but so far these are just rumors.

Headphones Nothing Ear (1) have gained quite high popularity, largely due to the aggressive pricing policy of the company. According to the latest figures, Nothing has sold over 180,000 units of the device. It is likely that new products will continue this tradition, and Nothing will consolidate the title of “flagship killer”, which was previously associated with OnePlus, the previous brainchild of Karl Pei.