OPEC + ministers to discuss plan to increase oil production today

It has already been criticized by the largest producers, primarily the United States, ”financier Andrei Movchan said on the air of Ekho Moskvy. He believes that the only intrigue is the volume of the increase in oil production.

This summer, exporters, including Russia, agreed that it will grow by 400,000 barrels per day every month, starting in August. These conditions remained the same when discussing production in November.

However, against the background of such actions by the OPEC + countries, oil prices rose sharply: a barrel of raw materials reached a cost of $ 85. A slight decline has been noticeable in recent days: this is how the market, according to some experts, is preparing for the next meeting of exporters.

However, a number of oil-consuming countries are expressing concern about high fuel prices. For example, US President Joe Biden recently directly accused Russia and OPEC of not going to speed up the process of increasing production. True, analysts believe that the exporters themselves are not yet capable of doing this, since they even exceeded the requirements for limiting oil production.

OPEC + predicted earlier that the oil deficit on the market would persist until the end of the year, but already in 2022 it is expected to be eliminated.