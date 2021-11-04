Outpatient infectious diseases centers in Primorye switched to a 14-hour working day – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Due to the daily increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Primorye, outpatient infectious disease centers (AIC) have been transferred to a 7-day working week. On weekdays, doctors will see patients 14 hours a day.

According to the Primorsky Territory Ministry of Health, the centers will now accept patients with symptoms of respiratory infections from Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 22:00, and on weekends from 9:00 to 18:00…

Outpatient infectious diseases centers are located in the following medical facilities:

– Vladivostok polyclinic №1 (Pochtovy lane, 9);

– Vladivostok polyclinic №3 (Svetlanskaya, 131);

– Vladivostok polyclinic №6 (Cheryomukhovaya, 32);

– Vladivostok polyclinic number 9 (Admiral Gorshkov, 3);

– Artyomovsk city hospital (Partizanskaya, 18);

– Arsenyevsk city hospital (Ostrovsky, 40);

– Lesozavodskaya central city hospital (Pushkinskaya, 38);

– Nakhodka city hospital (Dzerzhinsky, 5);

– Partisan city hospital №1 (Leninskaya, 30);

– Spasskaya city hospital (Leninskaya, 29);

– Ussuriysk central city hospital (Volodarsky, 98).

Patients with symptoms of respiratory infections should contact these addresses. At a high unbreakable temperature, it is necessary to call a doctor from the clinic at home, describing all the symptoms. In other clinics in Primorye, there are offices for patients with ARVI symptoms, the doctors of which are admitted according to the operating hours of medical institutions.

The regional health ministry reminds that there is no connection between the increase in incidence and the rate of vaccination. The incidence is growing because the epidemiological season has begun, and the percentage of protected citizens (vaccinated) is very low.

Recall, as VL.ru correspondents were convinced, in two of the four AICs in Vladivostok, there really was a real excitement these days: queues of patients with ARVI symptoms went out of the premises onto the street.

The Ministry of Health of Primorye also reports that there are currently more than 200 vaccination centers operating throughout the region. In Vladivostok and in them, you can find huge queues – many say that they would not get vaccinated if they were not forced.