Passengers of the Wizz Air flight that landed in Kiev told about their return to Russia | News | News

Passengers of the flight of the Hungarian airline Wizz Air, flying from Budapest to Moscow and landing in Kiev because of the fog, spoke about what happened on the plane during the flight. According to Maxim Rakitsky, the decision to land the liner in Kiev was very strange.

On November 2, it became known that a Wizz Air plane had landed in Kiev due to fog in the Russian capital. According to reports, Ukraine did not allow the board to fly to Moscow, so the liner went back to Budapest. Passengers of the flight were able to fly to Moscow only on November 3.

“I flew from Budapest to Moscow, which landed in Kiev. Of course, it was a very strange decision that they decided to land the plane in Kiev. To a greater extent, I expected that he would be imprisoned somewhere in Nizhny Novgorod or in Kazan. Again, realizing that Nizhny Novgorod also had problems with flights, ”Rakitsky said in an interview with REN TV, published on November 4.

He admitted that such a decision could have been made due to lack of fuel, which is why the liner landed at the place where the airline had its point. At the same time, the passenger drew attention to the fact that the tourists were not fed or even offered water.

In turn, Dmitry, who also flew the same flight, added that after landing in Kiev, a ladder was opened on the plane, but the passengers were not allowed anywhere. According to him, the passengers spent more than five hours on the spot, after which they flew back to the Hungarian capital.

“They opened the ladder for us, but did not let us out. There were guards there, for some reason they demanded information about who was on the plane. They left, went to deal with the permission. We were first told that they had given permission to fly, about two hours have passed, we are sitting on the plane, there is no departure <...> It was, of course, both sad and funny when you arrive in Budapest, and on your passport control are: “Are you from Budapest?“ – “Well yes, we are from Budapest to Budapest“… It was very funny, ”Dmitry said.

The Wizz Air flight arrived in Moscow at 10:24 Moscow time on Wednesday, November 3. A Wizz Air passenger indicated that as a result of such a flight, people spent 10 hours without food.