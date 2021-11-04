“Pause”: why did Ryan Reynolds decide to postpone his acting career?

On this Monday, everyone’s beloved Deadpool and part-time Ryan Reynolds announced a temporary hiatus from filming. As it turned out, for the Canadian-American actor, this is the only opportunity to spend more free time with his beloved girls – his three daughters and wife Blake Lovely.

“I’m just trying to create a little more space for my family. You know, you really can’t get back on time with them, ”he said.

This news became known back in October, when the screen star talked about his participation in the musical adaptation of the work of Charles Dickens “Chrismas story“. Now we know the reason for this decision, because the father of the family wants to be close to his beloved wife and their beautiful daughters Ines, James and Betty.

“I’m not sure that even three years ago I would have been ready to say yes to such a difficult film. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made many dreams come true. “– he wrote about the film.

Ryan realized that being part of Apple TV’s latest project would be the perfect moment for a little sabbatical. The actor understands how much he will miss the inner kitchen of the filming process, because throughout his career he was surrounded by wonderful and talented people. To avoid the excitement of fans, Reynolds even outlined the approximate timing of his creative break: we will not see his face on the screen from two months to one year. We can agree that this is a good time for paid academic leave. He will be able to spend more time on himself, go on a journey, learn something new. But all this pales before those minutes when the actor is resting with his wife and children. While other celebrities were saddened by the quarantine last year, Ryan rejoiced at the opportunity to spend the weekend with his beloved ladies:I like just being here with the girls. “– he said on the air of the show with Stephen Colbert.

We can safely say that at home he remains a wonderful father for his little ones. Despite gender bias, Ryan taught them how to sew dresses from tissue paper, and the girls happily sported bright pink outfits from a happy dad.

Photo source: Gettyimages

All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10